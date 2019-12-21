wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
– WWE has set a match to determine Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble opponent for next week’s Smackdown. WWE announced that next week’s Smackdown will see Daniel Bryan, The Miz and King Corbin face off, with the winner going on to challenge for the WWE Universal Championship at the Rumble.
The show takes place in Detroit, Michigan and airs live on FOX. You can see our full review of tonight’s Smackdown here.
NEXT WEEK ON #SmackDown:@mikethemiz vs. @WWEDanielBryan vs. King @BaronCorbinWWE
Winner faces @WWEBrayWyatt for the @WWE Universal Championship! pic.twitter.com/uV0V3kYkq2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 21, 2019
.@WWEDanielBryan & @mikethemiz get the win, but…
HE makes sure to send a message. @WWEBrayWyatt #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/h1NoWxlkJc
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2019
