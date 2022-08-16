1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

A six-way elimination match to determine the next Impact World Championship challenger will take place on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Bandido and Rich Swann will do battle in an elimination match on Thursday’s show, with the winner earning a shot at Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory.

The match is the first announced for Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV.