wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 15, 2022 | Posted by
A six-way elimination match to determine the next Impact World Championship challenger will take place on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that Moose, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Bandido and Rich Swann will do battle in an elimination match on Thursday’s show, with the winner earning a shot at Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory.
The match is the first announced for Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV.
This Thursday 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheEddieEdwards vs @SteveMaclin vs @TheMooseNation vs @TheSamiCallihan vs @bandidowrestler vs Rich Swann in a 6-WAY ELIMINATION #1 CONTENDERS MATCH! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/wmasMVXm6t
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Speaks On Interactions From His First WWE Year With Vince McMahon
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation