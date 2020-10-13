1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s NXT

WWE has set a #1 contender’s match for the NXT Tag Team Championships for tomorrow’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish will face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, with a shot at Breezango’s titles on the line. You can see a promo for this week’s episode below, which teases appearances from Ember Moon, Toni Storm and Dexter Lumis.

Who will get the next chance to challenge Breezango?

That opportunity will be on the line tomorrow night as Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan take on Roderick Strong & Bobby Fish in an NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Match.

Burch & Lorcan have yet to taste championship gold, but they’ve long been one of the black-and-gold brand’s hardest-hitting duos. Meanwhile, Strong & Fish have their sights set on an unprecedented fourth NXT Tag Team Championship for The Undisputed ERA.

Find out which team emerges victorious as the new No. 1 Contenders, tomorrow night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!