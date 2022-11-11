1 Contender’s Match Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Ronda Rousey’s next challenger will be determined on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that a Six-Pack Challenge will take place on this week’s show with Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville,Lacey Evans and Xia Li facing off to determine the Smackdown Women’s Champion’s next opponent.

New Challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to be determined in Six-Pack Challenge!

A new challenger to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will emerge in a star-studded Six-Pack Challenge on SmackDown.

Six of the brightest SmackDown Superstars will battle for the right to challenge the champion, as Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Sonya Deville,Lacey Evans and Xia Li will make up the field.

With a championship match on the line, who will secure an opportunity against The Baddest Woman on the Planet? Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!