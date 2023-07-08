wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match for next week’s episode of NXT. Shawn Michaels announced on Friday that Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker will do battle on the show, with the winner getting a shot at Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Championship.
Breakker and Dragunov have been feuding in recent weeks, with Dragunov most recently coming out to interrupt Breakker’s show-ending promo on this week’s show.
The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov
* Freedom or Trial For Tony D’Angelo: Stacks vs. Joe Coffey
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile
* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey
* Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan
* Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. TBA
* The Judgment Day appear
Following their brawl on @WWENXT this week, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will take on @bronbreakkerwwe next Tuesday with the winner challenging @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. #WWENXT
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 8, 2023