1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match for next week’s episode of NXT. Shawn Michaels announced on Friday that Ilja Dragunov and Bron Breakker will do battle on the show, with the winner getting a shot at Carmelo Hayes’ NXT Championship.

Breakker and Dragunov have been feuding in recent weeks, with Dragunov most recently coming out to interrupt Breakker’s show-ending promo on this week’s show.

The updated card for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:

NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov

* Freedom or Trial For Tony D’Angelo: Stacks vs. Joe Coffey

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

* Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

* Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. TBA

* The Judgment Day appear