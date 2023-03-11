wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

March 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 3-17-23 Image Credit: WWE

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will battle on next week’s WWE Smackdown to determine Gunther’s WrestleMania challenger. After Sheamus and McIntyre got simultaneous pins in the Fatal Five-Way #1 contender’s match during this week’s show, it was announced that the two will face off next week to determine Gunther’s opponent.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.

