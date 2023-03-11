wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will battle on next week’s WWE Smackdown to determine Gunther’s WrestleMania challenger. After Sheamus and McIntyre got simultaneous pins in the Fatal Five-Way #1 contender’s match during this week’s show, it was announced that the two will face off next week to determine Gunther’s opponent.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
