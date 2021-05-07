1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact has announced two #1 Contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place next Thursday on the go-home show before Impact Under Siege:

* Knockouts Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Rosemary vs. Havok

* #1 Contender’s X-Division Scramble Mach: Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero vs. Ace Austin vs. TJP vs. Rohit Raju vs. El Phantasmo

* David Finlay vs. Karl Anderson