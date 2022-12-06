wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:
* WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley
* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY
