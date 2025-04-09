wrestling / News
#1 Contenders Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of #1 contenders matches for next week’s NXT. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally:
* WWE North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King
* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Briggs & Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe
* Parking Lot Fight: DarkState vs. The D’Angelo Family
* More NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers
