#1 Contender’s Tag Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX Pre-Show
August 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has added a #1 Contender’s tag team Triple Threat match for the NXT Takeover XXX pre-show. The company announced on tonight’s NXT that the teams of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Breezango, and Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with the winner getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.
We’ll have a full updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on WWE Network, after the show.
BREAKING: Straight from the desk of @RealKingRegal, @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE vs. @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango vs. @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit in a #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles No. 1 Contender's Match THIS SATURDAY in the #NXTTakeOver XXX Pre-Show! pic.twitter.com/38xB872SK1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2020
