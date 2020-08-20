wrestling / News

#1 Contender’s Tag Match Set For NXT Takeover XXX Pre-Show

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover XXX

WWE has added a #1 Contender’s tag team Triple Threat match for the NXT Takeover XXX pre-show. The company announced on tonight’s NXT that the teams of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Breezango, and Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza with the winner getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships.

We’ll have a full updated card for the show, which airs Saturday on WWE Network, after the show.

NXT Takeover XXX, Jeremy Thomas

