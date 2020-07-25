1 Contender’s Tag Team Triple Threat Match, Randy Orton Segment Set For Raw

WWE will see three tag teams battle for a Raw Tag Team Championship match on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Friday that Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders and Andrade & Angel Garza will face off with the winner facing The Street Profits for the titles at SummerSlam.

In addition, Randy Orton will open Raw to announce who his next target is. The full previews are below:

Three Raw tag teams to battle for title bout at SummerSlam

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, The Viking Raiders and Andrade & Angel Garza will battle it out on Raw, and the victors will punch their ticket to The Biggest Event of the Summer, where they will challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits for the titles.

Ricochet & Alexander have gelled seamlessly to form one of the most exciting tag teams in WWE, using their incredible quickness to make their opponents’ heads spin. If they can establish a fast pace and take to the skies in the early goings of this Triple Threat Tag Team Match, they could be too much for their opponents to handle.

The Viking Raiders have become pals with The Street Profits in recent weeks and months, enjoying a game of one-upmanship against Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins in the “Anything You Can Do, We Can Do Better” challenge, but the former titleholders are undoubtedly eyeing another opportunity at the tandem prize. If Erik & Ivar can turn the bout into an exchange of power moves and haymakers against their much smaller opponents, they will almost certainly have the inside track to The Biggest Event of the Summer.

Andrade & Angel Garza have each tasted singles gold in WWE, but neither has won any tag team accolades, and sharing the spotlight has been quite a challenge for both bombastic Superstars. Although they do occasionally butt heads and get under each other’s skin, Zelina Vega’s charges have proven to be an effective tag team when they’re on the same page, and they’ll certainly have a chance on Raw, provided they can get along.

Which Raw duo will come up with a clutch victory and earn a Raw Tag Team Championship Match at SummerSlam? Find out on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Randy Orton to kick off Raw by announcing his next target

Who will The Viper look to strike next? We’ll find out at the start of Raw this Monday night when Randy Orton kicks off the show by announcing his next target.

The Legend Killer has been on an absolute tear in recent weeks. First, he toppled Edge in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash, then mercilessly took out Christian in an Unsanctioned Match the next night.

Not even The World’s Largest Athlete could stymie the dastardly Orton, as Big Show also fell victim to an RKO and a punt in a brutal Unsanctioned Match last week.

After dismantling legend after legend with savage yet surgical precision, who will The Viper take aim at next? And will they have any chance of slowing Orton down?

Also announced for Monday is a triple threat tag team match pitting Viking Raiders against Angel Garza & Andrade against Ricochet & Cedric Alexander. The winners of the match will challenge the Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.