1 Contenders to Tag Titles Set At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

We have new #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles following the NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two pre-show. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain defeated Breezango to earn a shot at new champions MSK during Thursday’s pre-show. You can see pics and video from the match below.

MSK won the vacant titles at night one of the PPV. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.