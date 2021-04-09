wrestling / News
#1 Contenders to Tag Titles Set At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
We have new #1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles following the NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two pre-show. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain defeated Breezango to earn a shot at new champions MSK during Thursday’s pre-show. You can see pics and video from the match below.
MSK won the vacant titles at night one of the PPV. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
Ahoy, @WWEFandango & @MmmGorgeous! #NXTTakeOver 🏴☠️ ☠️⚓ pic.twitter.com/FuNhbx90g4
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
They love each other so much. 🥰 #NXTTakeOver @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/d4QJHZCqMX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
.@WWEMaverick has hips that won't quit! 🕺 @WWEFandango #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hE9DGf9G8E
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2021
Love the lewk, Killian. It works. 🏴☠️ #NXTTakeOver @WWEMaverick pic.twitter.com/IMkOThvohg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2021
.@WWEMaverick & #KillianDain bring their unique offense as they battle @MMMGorgeous & @WWEFandango for a chance to face #MSK for the #WWENXT Tag Team Championships! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/zkrVUKCvfw
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
Gorgeous, vicious AND pirates! Breezango can do it all. #NXTTakeOver @WWEMaverick @MmmGorgeous @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/nBkOQuw3Eh
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2021
Stand up, @WWEMaverick! You and Killian Dain are officially the No. 1 Contender's for #MSK @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE's #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/w6GsP2BSdk
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2021
