wrestling / News
#1 Contender’s Tag Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
August 3, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXSTV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:
* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: ABC vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.
* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase On His Dream Opponent For A Lengthy Feud, Talks Working With Ric Flair
- Vince Russo Comments On Eric Bischoff’s Shots At Him In Dark Side of the Ring
- Kevin Owens Recalls Paul Heyman Telling Him To Threaten Quitting Over Not Being On WrestleMania 35
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Having Discussions to Bring in Former WWE Champion