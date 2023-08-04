1 Contender’s Tag Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a couple of matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following on Thursday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs on AXSTV and Impact Insiders on YouTube:

* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: ABC vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann.

* Bully Ray, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Samuray Del Sol, Black Taurus, & Laredo Kid