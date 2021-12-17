1 Contender’s Tag Tournament Set For NXT UK Starting Next Month

WWE has announced a mini-tournament for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles #1 contendership starting next month. On this week’s show, it was announced that the matches will kick off on January 6th, with Symbiosis battling Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter on that show.

January 13th will see Die Familie take on Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff, with the winners competing against each other on January 20th to determine who gets the title shot at Mustache Mountain.