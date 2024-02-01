1 Contender’s Match, Tony Khan Announcement Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a #1 Contender’s match for the World Title and an announcement for next week’s Dynamite. It was announced at the end of Wednesday’s Dynamite that Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland, both of whom won their matches against opponents picked by the other, will face off for a shot at Samoa Joe’s AEW World Championship next week, with the winner facing Joe at AEW Revolution.

In addition, it was announced that Tony Khan has a “big announcement” next week. No word on what that announcement will be.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Tony Khan makes a big announcement