10-Man Hardcore War Set For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
Impact Wrestling has announced a ten-man ‘Hardcore War’ tag match set for their Hard to Kill event on January 8. The match will feature The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) teaming with Violent by Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering) against Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, and Heath. It will happen at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath
At #HardToKill LIVE Jan 8th on PPV its
The Good Brothers/VBD vs Heath/Rhino/Edwards/Mac/Swann in HARDCORE WAR! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @CodyDeaner @bigjoedoering @TheEricYoung @HEATHXXII @Rhyno313 @TheEddieEdwards @Willie_Mack @GottaGetSwann
Tickets: https://t.co/Ijd0hG9JDT pic.twitter.com/yOF41mbXiT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 21, 2021
