10-Man Hardcore War Set For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced a ten-man ‘Hardcore War’ tag match set for their Hard to Kill event on January 8. The match will feature The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) teaming with Violent by Design (Eric Young, Deaner & Joe Doering) against Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, and Heath. It will happen at The Factory in Dallas, TX. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander

