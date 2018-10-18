WWE News: 10-Man NXT Tag Match Added to WWE MSG Card in December, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

– Here is the updated card for the Raw live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26th, including a big match for the NXT brand…

* Tommaso Ciampa & The Undisputed Era vs. Ricochet, Pete Dunne, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, and Johnny Gargano

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match for the Universal Championship

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Championships

* Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James for the Raw Women’s Championship.

* Also advertised to appear are Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and more.

– Ahead of next week’s quarterly financial report, WWE announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 14, 2018 and the payment date will be December 26, 2018.