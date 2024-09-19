wrestling / News
10-Man Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW has announced a couple of matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Bunkhouse Brawl: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Kingdom
* FTR, The Outrunners and HOOK vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans
