10-Man Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 9-21-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a couple of matches for this weekend’s episode of Collision. The following matches were announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Bunkhouse Brawl: Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Kingdom
* FTR, The Outrunners and HOOK vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, RUSH & Grizzled Young Veterans

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

