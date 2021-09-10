10-Man Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a 10-man tag team match for next week’s show. The company has announced that Christian Cage will face Ace Austin, his World Title challenger for Victory Road, in the tag match with each man picking their partners.

Austin’s team will include himself, Brian Myers, Madman Fulton, Moose, and W. Morrissey. Cage’s team will consist of himself, Josh Alexander, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards.

Impact Wrestling airs next Thursday on AXS TV.