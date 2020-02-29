wrestling / News
10-Man’s Captain Challenge Match Official For March 13th 205 Live
WWE has set the teams for their 10-man Captain’s Challenge tag team match that will take place on 205 Live. WWE announced on Friday night that the elimination match will take place on March 13th. The match will see Lio Rush captain a team featuring Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tyler Breeze against Tony Nese’s team of The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher, Mike Bennett, and Ariya Daivari.
The show airs from Detroit, Michigan and will air live on WWE Network.
In TWO WEEKS:#TeamNXT: @itsLioRush @_StarDESTROYER @strongstylebrit @swerveconfident & @MmmGorgeous
vs.#205Originals: @TonyNese @mrbriankendrick @AriyaDaivariWWE @RealMikeBennett & @GentlemanJackG
on #205Live pic.twitter.com/e8pfFzS1OG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 29, 2020
