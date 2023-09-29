10-Person Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced five matches for next week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Fans’ Revenge Strap Match: ABC vs. John Skyler & TBD

* Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Dango, Champagne Singh, & Jake Something vs. Mahabali Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Brian Myers & Bully Ray

* Moose vs. TBD

* Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

* Josh Alexander vs. Kon