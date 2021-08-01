11 Matches Set for 100th Episode of AEW Dark: Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros., PAC Set for Action

– This week’s episode of AEW Dark will mark the 100th episode. The new episode debuts on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Thus far, 11 matches have been confirmed for the card, with Jon Moxley, PAC, Hikaru Shida, the Lucha Bros., Tay Conti, and more in action for the show. Here’s the current AEW Dark 100th episode lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge

* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Maxx

* Dante Martin vs. Eddie Kingston

* Jack Evans vs. PAC

* Reka Tehaka vs. Penelope Ford

* Varsity Blonds and Sydal Brothers vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Acclaimed

* Diamante vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch

* Capt. Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow

* Kenzie Page vs. Tay Conti

* The Wingmen vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta

* Chaos Project vs. Lucha Brothers