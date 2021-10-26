wrestling / News

NJPW Reported 116,000 NJPW World Subscribers In January, Notes On Company’s Income

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has details on how NJPW has been fairing from a business perspective, including NJPW World subscribers and more. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics put together a report with help from the moderator of the NJPW subreddit EvanDeadlySinsW looking back at how the company has fared during the pandemic.

According to the report, NJPW had a net income of about $60,000 from August of 2020 until June of 2021. That compares to $1.85 million in the same one-year period from August 2019 to June of 2020. As noted by Thurston, that is essentially “a break even business.”

While revenue numbers are less clear due to the fact that NJPW stopped publishing official revenue numbers in 2019, it is noted that Bushiroad reported in June that its sports division (NJPW and Stardom) generated about $40 million (4.5 billion yen).

New Japan reported 116,000 subscribers for NJPW World as of January of this year, with STARDOM World being noted by Bushiroad President Takaai Kidani in September as having almost 10,000 subscribers.

