12 ECW Supershows To Be Added to WWE Network On Monday

WWE Network News reports that Monday’s classic content drop on the WWE Network will include twelve ECW supershows. This includes November to Remember 1994, which has never been shown anywhere in its entirety. Only clips were shown on weekly TV at the time. Here’s the full list:

2/05/1994 – The Night The Line Was Crossed [Duration: 02:07:29]

Terry Funk defends the ECW Title against Shane Douglas and Sabu in a Three-Way Dance. Plus, Public Enemy, The Sandman, and more in action!

05/14/1994 – When Worlds Collide [Duration: 01:45:13]

Terry Funk and Arn Anderson take on Bobby Eaton and Sabu in the main event. Plus, 911, Public Enemy, Kevin Sullivan and more in action!

06/24/1994 – Hostile City Showdown 1994 [Duration: 01:54:30]

Cactus Jack goes one-on-one with Sabu in the main event. The Tazmaniac battles The Pitbull in a Dog Collar Match. All this and much more!

08/13/1994 – Hardcore Heaven 1994 [Duration: 01:49:13]

Cactus Jack takes on Terry Funk in a legendary main event. Plus, Public Enemy, The Pitbulls, and many more take to the ring for action!

11/05/1994 – November to Remember 1994 [Duration: 02:29:18]

Ron Simmons challenges Shane Douglas for the ECW World Title. Plus, Public Enemey is in action, Dean Malenko faces The Tazmaniac, and more! – This event has never been released in its entirety, although portions aired on ECW’s weekly TV at the time.

04/08/1995 – 3 Way Dance [Duration: 01:46:29]

Public Enemy battles two formidable duos in a Three-Way Dance main event for the ECW World Tag Team Titles.

09/16/1995 – Gangstas Paradise 1995 [Duration: 01:40:03]

Mikey Whipwreck and Public Enemy get locked up inside a true Gangstas Paradise with New Jack, The Sandman, and an unexpected competitor.

12/29/1995 – Holiday Hell 1995 [Duration: 02:34:50]

Cactus Jack takes on Sabu in an Extreme Death Match. With Tommy Dreamer on his heels, Raven challenges The Sandman for the ECW World Title.

01/05/1996 – House Party 1996 [Duration: 02:25:00]

Public Enemy and The Gangstas take their rivalry to the streets. Konnan challenges The Sandman for the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

02/03/1996 – Big Apple Blizzard Blast 1996 [Duration: 02:27:27]

The Sandman and Too Cold Scorpio battle The Gangstas in the main event. Plus, Cactus Jack, Raven, The Eliminators, and more in action!

04/13/1996 – Massacre on Queens Boulevard 1996 [Duration: 02:17:37]

The main event sees Too Cold Scorpio and The Sandman battle The Gangstas and The Headhunters in a Three-Way Elimination Tag Team Match.

04/20/1996 – Hostile City Showdown 1996 [Duration: 02:17:56]

Shane Douglas challenges Raven for the ECW World Title in the main event. Rob Van Dam faces Sabu. Plus, Brian Lee, Taz, and more in action!