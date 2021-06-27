wrestling / News
13 Matches Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET.
Currently, 13 matches are set for tomorrow’s lineup. Penta El Zero Miedo will team with Eddie Kingston against The Hybrid2 in the main event. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation:
* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. The Hybrid2
* Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford
* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen vs. The Gunn Club
* Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Brian Cage w/ Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook
* Kilynn King vs. Riho
* PB Smooth and Matt Justice vs. The Acclaimed
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order
* The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor
* Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka
* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino
* Katalina Perez vs. Thunder Rosa
* Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan vs. Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows and Young Bucks
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c has 13 Big matches including@WheelerYuta vs #theElite's #MachineGun #KarlAnderson (@MachineGunKA) who will have @The_BigLG and #AEW World Tag Team Champions the @YoungBucks in his corner!
Watch #AEWElevation at 7/6c
💻 https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/14i2MJ48KC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c
💻 https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@shidahikaru vs @Reka_Tehaka
–@dustinrhodes, @BigShottyLee & @BAndersonAEW in 6 man action
–@katalinaaperez vs @thunderrosa22
–#theVarsityBlonds (@FlyinBrianJr & @griffgarrison1) w/ @TheJuliaHart will be in action pic.twitter.com/EqJqFz1g1W
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c
💻 https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11
– @KiLynnKing vs @riho_gtmv
– @ThrashJustice & #PBSmooth vs #theAcclaimed
– #PrivateParty & @MATTHARDYBRAND vs #DarkOrder's @YTAlexReynolds, @Alan_V_Angels & @ColtCabana
– #theBlade w/ @AllieWrestling vs @SexyChuckieT pic.twitter.com/oav6rbl7Us
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c has 13 Big matches!
💻 https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– Main Event: @PENTAELZEROM+@MadKing1981 vs #TH2 (@AngelicoAAA + @JackEvans711)
– #ValentinaRossi vs @thePenelopeFord
– #theWingmen vs #GunnClub
– @KingSerpentico vs @MrGMSI_BCage w/ #TeamTaz pic.twitter.com/9XfR566YV6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021
