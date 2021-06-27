wrestling / News

13 Matches Set for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation

June 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation 6-28-21

– AEW has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. The show will stream on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm ET.

Currently, 13 matches are set for tomorrow’s lineup. Penta El Zero Miedo will team with Eddie Kingston against The Hybrid2 in the main event. Here’s the lineup for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation:

* Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. The Hybrid2
* Valentina Rossi vs. Penelope Ford
* JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth w/ The Wingmen vs. The Gunn Club
* Serpentico w/ Luther vs. Brian Cage w/ Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook
* Kilynn King vs. Riho
* PB Smooth and Matt Justice vs. The Acclaimed
* Private Party & Matt Hardy vs. The Dark Order
* The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor
* Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka
* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and Dustin Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino
* Katalina Perez vs. Thunder Rosa
* Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan vs. Varsity Blonds w/ Julia Hart
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Karl Anderson w/ Doc Gallows and Young Bucks

