14-Man Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
AEW has set a big, big match (literally) for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the big brawl that closed tonight’s show, it was announced that the Inner Circle — Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Wardlow, MJF, Jake Hager — would take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, the Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends.
You can see the full card for next week’s show below:
* The Inner Circle vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Best Friends
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order
* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico
* The Acclaimed vs. Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels
* Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante
The episode will air next Wednesday on TNT.
