14-Man Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has set a big, big match (literally) for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the big brawl that closed tonight’s show, it was announced that the Inner Circle — Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Wardlow, MJF, Jake Hager — would take on Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, the Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends.

You can see the full card for next week’s show below:

* The Inner Circle vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Best Friends

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Acclaimed vs. Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels

* Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante

The episode will air next Wednesday on TNT.