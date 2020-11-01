wrestling / News
15-Match Card Set For This Week’s AEW Dark
AEW Dark will be another loaded card this week, with 15 matches announced. AEW has announced the lineup, which you can see below:
* Alan “5” Angels (/wDark Order) vs. VSK
* John “4” Silver, Colt Cabana, and 10 (/wDark Order) vs. Shawn Dean, Cezar Bononi, and Fuego Del Sol
* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jersey Muscle
* Chaos Project vs. Private Party
* D3 vs. Will Hobbs
* Darby Allin vs. BSHP King
* Dave Dutra vs. Ricky Starks
* Sammy Guevara vs. Lee Johnson
* Leyla Hirsch and Elayna Black vs. Red Velvet and Brandi Rhodes (w/Dustin Rhodes)
* Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt) vs. Danny Limelight and KC Navarro
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryzin
* Sean Maluta and Alex Chamberlain vs. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.
* Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion vs. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens
* Lei’d Tapa vs. KiLynn King
* Evil Uno and Stu Grayson (/wDark Order) vs. Baron Black and Nick Comoroto
