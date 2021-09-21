1,500 Fans Reportedly Walked Out During WWE Raw Segment With Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

– As previously reported, last night’s edition of WWE Raw featured Charlotte Flair trying to once again end the career of her doll doppleganger, Charly, to further her feud with Alexa Bliss going into WWE Extreme Rules. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the Charlotte and Bliss segment “backfired” and had over 1,500 people leaving the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

According to Meltzer, last night’s edition of Raw had about 8,000 ticketed fans in attendance for the PNC Arena. However, Meltzer reported that “people were leaving in droves” during the Bliss and Charlotte segment. He added that he was told that 1,500 people left the show during this segment, which was before the Triple Threat main event match featuring Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley. Meltzer went on to say this is the first time he’s heard of this many fans leaving a live Raw to go home.

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to defend her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss Extreme Rules on Sept. 26.