wrestling / News
WWE Adding 1950s Matches to Network For This Week’s Hidden Gems
May 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Three matches from the 1950s will be added to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network this week. Per WWE Network News, the following matches will be added:
* 12/14/1954 – The Legend of The Sheik [Duration: 11:09]
On his path to achieving legendary status as one of the pioneers of hardcore wrestling, The Sheik faced Juan Humberto at The Sportatorium.
* 02/22/1955 – The Bull is Loose [Duration: 21:30]
Danny Savich looks to tame one of the sport’s founding fathers of the hardcore style when he faces Wild Bull Curry from Dallas.
* 03/19/1957 – Becoming a Mad Dog [Duration: 14:34]
Before becoming known worldwide as the Mad Dog, ‘Mad’ Maurice Vachon took on The Amazing Zuma in this rarely seen contest from Texas.
