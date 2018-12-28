1980s Wrestler Bugsy McGraw Releasing Autobiography in 2019, Kickstarter Launched

– 1980s wrestler Bugsy McGraw is set to release his autobiography next year and has launched a Kickstarter in support of the book. The book will be titled Brute Power: The Buggsy McGraw Story and is being co-written with Ian Douglass in partnership with Darkstream Press and WOHW Publishing. The promotional material for the book reads as follows:

Buggsy McGraw and co-author Ian Douglass partner with Darkstream Press and WOHW Publishing to bring you the 320-page autobiography about the life and career of one of professional wrestling’s most colorful stars from the territory era!

“Brute Power: The Buggsy McGraw Story” tells the story about a little Indiana boy with a speech impediment who turned himself into one of the strongest men on the planet, before transitioning into a worldwide wrestling star. This book covers Buggsy’s journey around the world to territories both big and small, along with his shocking decision to walk away from the ring while still in his prime in favor of a career as a registered nurse.

IN THIS MUST-READ STORY FOR THE WRESTLING FAN, YOU WILL LEARN ABOUT:

– Why he now spells his name with two “G’s” instead of one

– Growing up in the shadow of Dick The Bruiser’s WWA territory in Indianapolis

– Breaking in as “The Big O” in the Sheik’s Detroit territory

– Wrestling the infamous Sam Sheppard – the inspiration for “The Fugitive”

– Working in the long forgotten wrestling territories of Omaha and The Maritimes

– Upping his game with Ray Stevens and San Francisco’s stacked wrestling roster

– Revitalizing professional wrestling in Australia

– Competing in the final World Big League tournament before the JWA’s collapse

– Becoming Canada’s most infamous and recognizable wrestling villain as “The Brute”

– Main-eventing in Madison Square Garden against Bruno Sammartino

– Helping Paul Orndorff elevate his skills in Mid South

– Competing with Dusty Rhodes for the title of most beloved babyface in Florida

– Helping Jack Brisco during his final days of life

…And a ton of stories from the road and the locker room

Buggsy McGraw provides you all of the stories and details about working with Bruno Sammartino, Lou Albano, Andre The Giant, Giant Baba, Jerry Lawler, Antonio Inoki, Bobo Brazil, Randy Savage, Jumbo Tsuruta, The Von Erich’s, Dory Funk Jr., Ray Stevens, Pat Patterson, Peter Maivia, Rocky Johnson, The Sheik, Abdullah the Butcher, Manny Fernandez, Stan Hansen, Dick the Bruiser, Paul Orndorff, Roddy Piper, Jack Brisco, Lonnie Mayne, Nikolai Volkoff, Bill Irwin, Jimmy Valiant, Vince Russo, Bruiser Brody and more!

This book also contains a foreword by Rocky Johnson – WWE Hall of Fame member and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – with an afterword by “Killer Bees” member B. Brian Blair, the president of the Cauliflower Alley Club!

You can find out more at the Kickstarter here. As of now, the book has garnered $2,173 out of the $3,500 being sought with nineteen days to go.