1PW Devil’s Due Full Results 06.10.2023: Will Ospreay vs. Matt Cardona Headliner, More

The 1PW Devil’s Due show was hosted by One Pro Wrestling on June 10 in Lincoln, England. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling-News.Net) below.

* Dani Luna def. Xia Brookside

* 1PW Tag Team Championship Match: Boisterous Behavior (Man Like DeReiss & Leon Slater) def. SubCulture (Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster)

* Lance Archer def. Amir Jordan

* Luke Jacobs def. Shigehiro Irie

* Triple Threat Match: Nathan Cruz (w/ Matt Myers) def. Will Kroos and Mark Haskins (w/ Vicky Haskins)

* Zachary Wentz def. Scotty Rawk

* 1PW Openweight Championship Match: Robbie X def. Rampage Brown

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Session Moth Martina & James Storm def. Lizzy Evo & Charles Crowley

* 1PW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Matt Cardona