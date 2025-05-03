wrestling / News
2 Out of 3 Falls Tag Match, 4-Way Match Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced a 2 out of 3 falls match for tonight’s episode of Collision on TBS. FTR will take on Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong. Meanwhile, a ‘$100,000 High Speed Collision 4-Way’ has been added as well. It features Sammy Guevara, Kevin Knight, AR Fox and Rush. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Two out of Three Falls: FTR vs. Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly
* $100 High Speed Collision 4-Way: Sammy Guevara vs. Kevin Knight vs. AR Fox vs. Rush
* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Brody King vs. Josh Alexander
* Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne
