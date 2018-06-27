wrestling / News
Various News: The 2018 Mae Young Classic Sells Out, JBL Thanks Eddie Guerrero, Impact Wrestling Looks At The Raven & Shane Douglas Feud
– According to wrestlinginc.com, tickets for the 2018 Mae Young Classic are sold out. WWE will tape the tournament on Wednesday, August 8th, and Thursday, August 9th at Full Sail University.
– JBL posted the following thank you to the late Eddie Guerrero in celebration of their on-screen feud and off-screen friendship….
A thank you to mi amigo Eddie Guerrero! Here’s to you esse! 14 years ago today became the @WWE Champion in a match with the greatest friend/opponent anyone could hope for! #vivaLaRaza love your Eddie. pic.twitter.com/43rDguDYSl
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 27, 2018
– Impact Wrestling posted the following, looking back on the feud between Raven & Shane Douglas…