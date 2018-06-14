2018 Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match Prognosis

We got briefcases coming back to WWE programming! Money In The Bank goes down this Sunday, and there will be two ladder matches awarding briefcases with contracts for title shots inside. Or maybe pancakes. I’d prefer a pancake-filled briefcase myself, but the men & women in these matches are competing for a chance to win a championship.

Briefcase holders do pretty well at obtaining championships. We had a 50% success rate last year…Baron Corbin lost his title shot but Carmella won hers. The Princess of Staten Island still holds the SmackDown Women’s Championship for now, so the winner of the second Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match could be chasing her. OK, it’s more likely they’ll be chasing Asuka, but work with me here people.

Let’s take a look at the women that could dethrone Carmella, Asuka, Nia Jax or Ronda Rousey.

Sasha Banks

Age: 26

Height: 5’4

Weight: 114 lbs

Titles Held: NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship (4 times)

Why She’ll Win: With the emergence of Ronda Rousey, Sasha’s lost her place as the top babyface in Raw’s Women’s Division. She’s spent most of the past few months teasing tension with her best friend Bayley. It hasn’t really gone anywhere. The briefcase would take Sasha back to where she thinks she belongs: on top.

Why She’ll Lose: Sasha does really well in the big matches…up to a point. She lasted the longest in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She won the Raw Women’s Championship four times. She didn’t win the Rumble, and she lost the championship in her first defense each time. If she does win, there’d be a really good chance she’d lose the cash-in match. That seems to be Sasha’s luck.

Alexa Bliss

Age: 26

Height: 5’1

Weight: 102 lbs

Titles Held: WWE Raw Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times)

Why She’ll Win: Alexa has a knack for coming through in the big moments. She also needs a way to get back into the Raw championship picture. Either Ronda Rousey or Nia Jax will be champion after Money in the Bank. Alexa’s best chance of victory against either Ronda or Nia will be to take them by surprise at an inconvenient moment. She needs a briefcase.

Why She’ll Lose: Alexa’s had a rough last couple of months. After a good couple of years of winning most of her matches & dominating the title scene, she’s found herself on the losing end more often than not. She has no alliances & has angered everybody in this match at one point or another.

Charlotte Flair

Age: 32

Height: 5’11

Weight: 144 lbs

Titles Held: NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Divas Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship (4 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Why She’ll Win: It’s always pretty easy picking Charlotte to win things. She’s won more women’s championships than any other woman since the Evolution began. The one blemish on her record since her move to SmackDown? Losing the Women’s Championship to Carmella. Getting the briefcase & chasing the championship like Carmella did would be a good way to exorcise that demon.

Why She’ll Lose: As the most successful woman in this match, Charlotte has the biggest target on her back. She also needs the briefcase less than anybody else. She’ll be fine if somebody else has it.

Lana

Age: 33

Height: 5’7

Weight: 115 lbs.

Why She’ll Win: Remember when Carmella won last year? She was the least experienced person in the match. She was seen as the worst wrestler in the match. It didn’t matter though, since she had James Ellsworth on her side. Lana is the least experienced person in this match, and the worst wrestler in this match. She has Rusev on her side. Could history repeat?

Why She’ll Lose: Rusev is Lana’s biggest supporter. He’s also an honorable man that would want Lana to earn it on her own. She’ll have to do that, & it doesn’t seem like she’s ready yet.

Becky Lynch

Age: 31

Height: 5’6

Weight: 135 lbs

Titles Held: WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Why She’ll Win: After not doing a heck of a lot since losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Lynch has been winning more than losing in recent months. She got a big win on the June 5th edition of SmackDown Live over her best friend, Charlotte Flair. It’s been a long time since Becky’s tasted gold, and maybe it’s time she did once again.

Why She’ll Lose: It’s tough to pick Becky to win in the big matches. Sure, she can win matches on television & give us hope every once in awhile. But when everything’s on the line & the lights are on bright, she comes up short. We need to see her succeed in the big moments before picking her to win something like this.

Ember Moon

Age: 29

Height: 5’1

Weight: 120 lbs

Titles Held: NXT Women’s Championship

Why She’ll Win: Ember has been strongly pushed since arriving on the main roster. She’s not getting the Asuka push, but she is winning matches regularly & isn’t involved in the decision when she isn’t. Winning here would send a strong message that Ember Moon will be one of the top stars of WWE’s women’s roster for years to come.

Why She’ll Lose: There’s a good chance that Ember will hold one of the women’s championships eventually. She doesn’t need the MITB briefcase to get it. It’s a good play for a heel, but Ember’s character isn’t being cast that way.

Naomi

Age: 30

Height: 5’6

Weight: 125 lbs

Titles Held: FCW Divas Championship, WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times), WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal Winner (2018)

Why She’ll Win: Naomi’s on quite the hot streak of late. She won the inaugural WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. Her appearances with the Usos get great reactions from the fans. She hasn’t been all that active in the ring lately, which means she should be fresh & ready to go for a ladder match.

Why She’ll Lose: She won the battle royal. She hasn’t had much direction since. That might play into her favor, but it could just indicate that WWE has no real plans for her at the moment. The Usos thing might be her best play.

Natalya

Age:36

Height: 5’5

Weight: 136 lbs

Titles Held: WWE Divas Championship, WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Why She’ll Win: Did you know tbat Natalya is Ronda Rousey’s friend? They’ve mentioned it once or twice over the past couple of months. Should Ronda win the Raw Women’s Championship over Nia Jax on Sunday, it’d be real easy to build some drama over whether or not her friend would cash in on her. We all know she would eventually. Natalya’s Canadian, and we all know how they like to stab people in the back.

Why She’ll Lose: Natalya’s had some issues with her knee lately. She tweaked it during a match with Nia Jax on the June 4 edition of Raw. It’s not easy to climb a ladder with a bum knee.

Who Will Win?

Almost every contender has a pretty good chance of winning. As we learned last year, the people that don’t seem to have a chance might actually be the right choice. You just never know what can happen in a ladder match with all those bodies flying around. I picked Carmella last year, so I’m 1 for 1 on these. This year, I’m going with Alexa Bliss. She’d fit the profile of a successful MITB briefcase holder better than anybody else in the match…

-She’s an opportunist.

-She’s the best talker, and the briefcase holder needs to do a lot of talking.

-She lost on Monday, so she can win on Sunday

-She recently got enhancements, which traditionally lead to pushes in WWE

All signs point to Little Miss Bliss, do they not?