WWE News: 2019 WWE Fastlane PPV Date Confirmed, New Bumblebee Clip With John Cena, Smackdown Dark Match Result

– The 2019 WWE Fastlane PPV has been confirmed for The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on March 10, 2019. The pre-sale is going on right now…

Mark your calendars! WWE Fastlane is coming to Cleveland & The Q on Sunday, March 10th. The Q Insider Presale starts TODAY at 10AM 👊 pic.twitter.com/tTz2qQoWuY — #LiveAtTheQ (@TheQArena) December 12, 2018

– WWE posted this exclusive clip of John Cena in the new Bumblebee movie. The film opens on December 21st…

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton in the dark match main event.