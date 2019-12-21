wrestling / News
2019 WWE Year-End Awards to Be Revealed on WWE Backstage
December 20, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE will reveal their Year-End Awards on next week’s WWE Backstage. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Tuesday night’s Christmas Eve episode will see the winners revealed by hosts Renee Young, Christian and Booker T:
