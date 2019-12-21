wrestling / News

2019 WWE Year-End Awards to Be Revealed on WWE Backstage

December 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage

– WWE will reveal their Year-End Awards on next week’s WWE Backstage. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Tuesday night’s Christmas Eve episode will see the winners revealed by hosts Renee Young, Christian and Booker T:

WWE will reveal their Year-End Awards on next week’s WWE Backstage.

