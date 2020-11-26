wrestling / News

2020 Opera Cup Kicks Off on MLW: Fusion (Video)

November 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2020 Opera Cup

MLW began the 2020 Opera Cup on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Richard Holiday and Tom Lawlor advanced in the opening round of the tournament, beating TJP and Rocky Romero respectively to make their way to the second round. You can see clips from the matches below.

Holliday will face the winner of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki in round two, while Lawlor will face the winner ACH vs. Laredo Kid in round two.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Opera Cup, MLW: Fusion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading