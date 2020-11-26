wrestling / News
2020 Opera Cup Kicks Off on MLW: Fusion (Video)
MLW began the 2020 Opera Cup on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Richard Holiday and Tom Lawlor advanced in the opening round of the tournament, beating TJP and Rocky Romero respectively to make their way to the second round. You can see clips from the matches below.
Holliday will face the winner of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki in round two, while Lawlor will face the winner ACH vs. Laredo Kid in round two.
Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) taking @MegaTJP up and over with a beautiful Northern lights suplex!#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📺 https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/uUJBJh18dM
— #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020
Richard Holliday slams @MegaTJP with a BIG spinebuster and follows up with the 2008 to move on into the second round of the #OperaCup! #MLWFusion | #OperaCup
🖥️https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/K4KYIpApzh
— #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020
Rocky Romero (@AzucarRoc) goes for a Tornado DDT but @FilthyTomLawlor has another thing in mind as he tosses Romero across the ring instead.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📱https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/HA2kogMSOD
— #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020
.@FilthyTomLawlor proves to be too quick for @AzucarRoc as he gets the win and advances to the next round of the #OperaCup#MLWFusion | #OperaCup
📺 https://t.co/ao3how885v pic.twitter.com/o0Lpkl0pAQ
— #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020
Next week join us as we have more opening round matches of the #OperaCup. As @DBSmithJr takes on Low Ki (@OneWorldWarrior) and ACH goes one on one vs @LaredoKidpro1.#MLWFusion | #OperaCup pic.twitter.com/DbhPoz2FCh
— #MLWFusion TONIGHT 7pm (@MLW) November 26, 2020
