2021 Opera Cup Finals Set Following MLW Fusion

We now know both competitors in the 2021 MLW Opera Cup finals following tonight’s MLW Fusion. TJP defeated Calvin Tankman on tonight’s show to move onto the finals, where he will face Davey Richards.

TJP got the win after Alex Kane came to ringside and distracted Tankman, then later got physically involved and threw Tankman into an exposed turnbuckle.

The finals of the tournament air on next week’s MLW Fusion.