2021 New Japan Cup Set For March

The New Japan Cup is officially set to return this March. NJPW announced on Tuesday night that the New Japan Cup will kick off on March 5th at Korakuen Hall, running until March 21st with the final matches to be NJPW’s first at Xebio Arena Sendai in Miyagi.

The full announcement reads:

New Japan Cup coming this March

Spring’s greatest tournament kicks off March 5

It’s the biggest single elimination tournament of the NJPW calendar, and after 2020 saw New Japan Cup pushed to the summer, 2021 sees the tournament return to its spring slot. Just one day after NJPW celebrates its 49th anniversary in the fabled Budokan Hall, action will begin in Korakuen Hall on Friday March 5, before we head to Ota-ku on March 6, and then around the country, with events culminating on March 20 and 21. These final matches will see New Japan Pro-Wrestling action hit Miyagi’s Xebio Arena Sendai for the very first time! Stay tuned for more information on New Japan Cup 2021!

The 2020 New Japan Cup was delayed until June due to the pandemic and saw EVIL defeat Kazuchika Okada in the finals.