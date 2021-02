2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Stats: Most Eliminations, Order of Entrants, More

The 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble is complete, and with it comes the requisite stats. You can see the order of entrance, the elimination order and the stars with the most eliminations below.

Bianca Belair won the Rumble by setting the record for longest time in at 56:49, entering at #3.

Order of Entrance:

1. Bayley

2. Naomi

3. Bianca Belair

4. Billie Kay

5. Shotzi Blackheart

6. Shayna Baszler

7. Toni Storm

8. Jillian

9. Ruby Riott

10. Victoria

11. Peyton Royce

12. Santana Garrett

13. Liv Morgan

14. Rhea Ripley

15. Charlotte Flair

16. Dana Brooke

17. Torrie Wilson

18. Lacey Evans

19. Mickie James

20. Nikki Cross

21. Alicia Fox

22. Mandy Rose

23. Dakota Kai

24. Carmella

25. Tamina

26. Lana

27. Alexa Bliss

28. Ember Moon

29. Nia Jax

30. Natalya

Order of Elimination:

1. Shotzi Blackheart (Eliminated by Shayna Baszler)

2. Jillian (Eliminated by Billie Kay)

3. Billie Kay (Eliminated by Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

4. Toni Storm (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

5. Victoria (Eliminated by Shayna Baszler)

6. Santana Garrett (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

7. Ruby Riott (Eliminated by Bayley)

8. Liv Morgan (Eliminated by Peyton Royce)

9. Dana Brooke (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

10. Peyton Royce (Eliminated by Charlotte Flair)

11. Torrie Wilson (Eliminated by Shayna Baszler)

12. Bayley (Eliminated by Bianca Belair)

13. Alicia Fox (Eliminated by Mandy Rose)

14. Mickie James (Eliminated by Lacey Evans)

15. Dakota Kai (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

16. Mandy Rose (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

17. Nikki Cross (Eliminated by Carmella)

18. Carmella (Eliminated by Tamina)

19. Alexa Bliss (Eliminated by Rhea Ripley)

20. Lacey Evans (Eliminated by Shayna Baszler)

21. Ember Moon (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

22. Naomi (Eliminated by Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler)

23. Tamina (Eliminated by Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler)

24. Shayna Baszler (Eliminated by Nia Jax)

25. Nia Jax (Eliminated by Lana)

26. Lana (Eliminated by Natalya)

27. Natalya (Eliminated by Bianca Belair)

28. Charlotte Flair (Eliminated by Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley)

29. Rhea Ripley (Eliminated by Bianca Belair)

Most Eliminations:

Rhea Ripley: 7

Shayna Baszler: 6

Bianca Belair: 4

Nia Jax: 4

Billie Kay: 1

Bayley: 1

Carmella: 1

Charlotte Flair: 1

Lacey Evans: 1

Liv Morgan: 1

Natalya: 1

Mandy Rose: 1

Peyton Royce: 1

Ruby Riott: 1

Tamina: 1