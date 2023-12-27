wrestling / News

2023 ESPN Wrestling Awards Results: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes Among Winners

December 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

ESPN has revealed the list of winners for their 2023 Wrestling Awards, with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and others listed. You can find all of the winners below.

* Female Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley (WWE) (Runners-up were Giulia and IYO SKY)
* Male Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes (WWE) (Runners-up were Roman Reigns, MJF & Will Ospreay)
* Tag Team of the Year: FTR (AEW) (Runner-up was Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn)
* Debut of the Year: CM Punk (WWE) (Runner-up was Mercedes Mone in NJPW)
* Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: LA Knight (WWE) (Runner-up was Swerve Strickland)
* Promo Artist of the Year: MJF (AEW) (Runner-up was LA Knight)
* Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom) (Runner-up was Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair)
* Best PPV Event of the Year: Wrestlemania 39 (WWE) (Runner-up was Forbidden Door)
* Best Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline 2.0 (WWE) (Runner-up was MJF & Adam Cole)

