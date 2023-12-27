2023 ESPN Wrestling Awards Results: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes Among Winners

ESPN has revealed the list of winners for their 2023 Wrestling Awards, with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and others listed. You can find all of the winners below.

* Female Wrestler of the Year: Rhea Ripley (WWE) (Runners-up were Giulia and IYO SKY)

* Male Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes (WWE) (Runners-up were Roman Reigns, MJF & Will Ospreay)

* Tag Team of the Year: FTR (AEW) (Runner-up was Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn)

* Debut of the Year: CM Punk (WWE) (Runner-up was Mercedes Mone in NJPW)

* Breakthrough Wrestler of the Year: LA Knight (WWE) (Runner-up was Swerve Strickland)

* Promo Artist of the Year: MJF (AEW) (Runner-up was LA Knight)

* Match of the Year: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay (AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door and Wrestle Kingdom) (Runner-up was Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair)

* Best PPV Event of the Year: Wrestlemania 39 (WWE) (Runner-up was Forbidden Door)

* Best Storyline of the Year: The Bloodline 2.0 (WWE) (Runner-up was MJF & Adam Cole)