wrestling / News
2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Set For WrestleMania Week
WrestleCon will hold the 2023 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow during WrestleMania week in Los Angeles. The convention announced on Friday that the event will take place on March 30th at the Globe Theater and will stream live on Highspots TV.
You can see the full announcement below:
“Breaking news!
@wrestlecon supershow is heading to Hollywood and streaming live on #HighspotsTV!
Signup now and check out @AAWPro @OfficialPWG @PWRevolver @NextGenTN @ChrisHero interviews @FightLifePW and much more with a FREE TRIAL while you can!
https://highspots.tv/browse”
Breaking news!@wrestlecon supershow is heading to Hollywood and streaming live on #HighspotsTV!
Signup now and check out @AAWPro @OfficialPWG @PWRevolver @NextGenTN @ChrisHero interviews @FightLifePW and much more with a FREE TRIAL while you can!https://t.co/RsJSL175uZ pic.twitter.com/R1mg0Pj790
— Highspots.TV (@HighspotsWN) January 13, 2023