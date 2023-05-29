2023 Owen Hart Cup Opening Ceremony Held On AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In

The 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Cup officially kicked off at AEW Double or Nothing with the opening ceremony. Martha Hart, Tony Khan and Renee Paquette appeared on the pre-show to open up the tournament, which will have its first matches during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door weekend and will conclude on July 15th.

Partipants have yet to be announced for the tournament. You can see highlights from tonight below.

