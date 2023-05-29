wrestling / News
2023 Owen Hart Cup Opening Ceremony Held On AEW Double Or Nothing: The Buy-In
The 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Cup officially kicked off at AEW Double or Nothing with the opening ceremony. Martha Hart, Tony Khan and Renee Paquette appeared on the pre-show to open up the tournament, which will have its first matches during AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door weekend and will conclude on July 15th.
Partipants have yet to be announced for the tournament. You can see highlights from tonight below.
Our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing is here>
TONYYYYYYY #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing #BuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/okMcwh4qxK
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 28, 2023
The wrestling hat man booker war has just escalated. #AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing #BuyIn
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/SrVEP3KzVR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 28, 2023
Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN to announce that the #OwenHart Foundation Cup Tournament kicks off in Canada during #ForbiddenDoor Weekend! pic.twitter.com/Ojk7Vm1Z0J
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4
- Note On Long Term Plans For Roman Reigns Going Forward