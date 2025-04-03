wrestling / News
2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Bracket Revealed On AEW Dynamite
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
We now know the full field and brackets for the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament following AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the bracket on Wednesday’s show with the first-round matches set as follows:
* Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander
* Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone
* Harley Cameron vs. Athena
The finals for the tournament take place at AEW Double Or Nothing in May.
The 2025 Women's Owen just as loaded as the road to our finals at #AEWDON is SET!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS and max pic.twitter.com/U6XhGed6Xi
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event