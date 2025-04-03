wrestling / News

2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Bracket Revealed On AEW Dynamite

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women's Owen Hart Cup 2025 Image Credit: AEW

We now know the full field and brackets for the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament following AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the bracket on Wednesday’s show with the first-round matches set as follows:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz
* Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander
* Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone
* Harley Cameron vs. Athena

The finals for the tournament take place at AEW Double Or Nothing in May.

