2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Bracket Revealed On AEW Dynamite

We now know the full field and brackets for the 2025 Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament following AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the bracket on Wednesday’s show with the first-round matches set as follows:

* Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

* Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

* Julia Hart vs. Mercedes Mone

* Harley Cameron vs. Athena

The finals for the tournament take place at AEW Double Or Nothing in May.