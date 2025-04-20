wrestling / News
2025 WWE Slammy Awards Streaming Today, Full Set of Nominees
The 2025 Slammy Awards will stream later today. WWE will stream the awards from The World on Sunday at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, and the full set of nominees are below:
Female Superstar of the Year:
* Liv Morgan
* Rhea Ripley
* Bayley
* Nia Jax
* Tiffany Stratton
* Chelsea Green
* IYO SKY
Male Superstar of the Year:
* Cody Rhodes
* Roman Reigns
* Gunther
* CM Punk
* Damian Priest
* Drew McIntyre
* Jey Uso
* Seth Rollins
Most Memorable Entrance:
* Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
* Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
* Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
* The Rock at WrestleMania
* Bayley at WrestleMania
* Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
* Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
* Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
* Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
* Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
* Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
* Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
OMG Moment of the Year
* Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
* Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
* Kevin Owens turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
* New Day turning on Big E on Raw
* Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
* Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
* Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
* Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
* Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
* John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
* Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
* IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw
Faction of the Year:
* The OG Bloodline
* The Judgment Day
* The New Bloodline
* American Made
* Damage CTRL
Tag Team of the Year:
* #DIY
* Awesome Truth
* A-Town Down Under
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
* Motor City Machine Guns
* The Bloodline
* The War Raiders
* The Judgment Day
* The Street Profits
* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Rivalry of the Year
* CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
* Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
* Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
* Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
* Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
* Bloodline vs. Bloodline
NXT Superstar of the Year
* Oba Femi
* Roxanne Perez
* Trick Williams
* Ethan Page
* Giulia
* Kelani Jordan
Match of the Year
* Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match
* Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
* Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
* Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
* 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
* Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
* Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
* Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
WTF Moment of the Year
* R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
* Kevin Owens’ car interviews
* Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
* Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
* iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania
* LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
* R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
* Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
* Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
* The Wyatt Sicks debut
Social Star of the Year
* Chelsea Green
* Drew McIntyre
Breakout Superstar of the Year
* Bron Breakker
* Lyra Valkyria
* Penta
* Oba Femi
* Giulia
* Tiffany Stratton
* Jacob Fatu
* Chelsea Green
* Stephanie Vaquer