2025 WWE Slammy Awards Streaming Today, Full Set of Nominees

The 2025 Slammy Awards will stream later today. WWE will stream the awards from The World on Sunday at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT, and the full set of nominees are below:

Female Superstar of the Year:

* Liv Morgan

* Rhea Ripley

* Bayley

* Nia Jax

* Tiffany Stratton

* Chelsea Green

* IYO SKY

Male Superstar of the Year:

* Cody Rhodes

* Roman Reigns

* Gunther

* CM Punk

* Damian Priest

* Drew McIntyre

* Jey Uso

* Seth Rollins

Most Memorable Entrance:

* Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

* Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott

* Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

* The Rock at WrestleMania

* Bayley at WrestleMania

* Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

* Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band

* Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso

* Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable

* Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK

* Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider

* Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

OMG Moment of the Year

* Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania

* Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam

* Kevin Owens turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October

* New Day turning on Big E on Raw

* Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown

* Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

* Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw

* Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble

* Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car

* John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber

* Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam

* IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women’s World Champion on Raw

Faction of the Year:

* The OG Bloodline

* The Judgment Day

* The New Bloodline

* American Made

* Damage CTRL

Tag Team of the Year:

* #DIY

* Awesome Truth

* A-Town Down Under

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

* Motor City Machine Guns

* The Bloodline

* The War Raiders

* The Judgment Day

* The Street Profits

* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rivalry of the Year

* CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

* Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

* Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Damian Priest and Finn Bálor

* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes

* Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

* Bloodline vs. Bloodline

NXT Superstar of the Year

* Oba Femi

* Roxanne Perez

* Trick Williams

* Ethan Page

* Giulia

* Kelani Jordan

Match of the Year

* Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell Match

* Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam

* Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam

* Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash

* 2025 Men’s WarGames Match

* Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania

* Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania

* Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere

WTF Moment of the Year

* R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”

* Kevin Owens’ car interviews

* Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster

* Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage

* iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania

* LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool

* R-Truth wrestles with John Cena

* Rabid noises from Tama Tonga

* Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”

* The Wyatt Sicks debut

Social Star of the Year

* Chelsea Green

* Drew McIntyre

Breakout Superstar of the Year

* Bron Breakker

* Lyra Valkyria

* Penta

* Oba Femi

* Giulia

* Tiffany Stratton

* Jacob Fatu

* Chelsea Green

* Stephanie Vaquer