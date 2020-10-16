wrestling / News
205 Live Beginning New Era Tonight At Capitol Wrestling Center
October 16, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that tonight will mark the start of a new era for 205 Live, as it will be the first episode to air from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Episodes are taped on Wednesdays along with NXT, which also emanates from the venue. The show is now considered under the NXT production umbrella, with that brand’s creative and staff producing the show. Dewey Foley will still be the head writer.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Says He Wasn’t Originally Set to Win TNT Title, Why He Prefers to Be in the Dark About Creative Plans
- Backstage Rumor on Alleged ‘NXT Reject’ Who Leaked Eric Bischoff’s Appearance in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What Concerned WWE About Segment With The Rock On First SmackDown On FOX, How WWE Could’ve Used Rock Differently
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler