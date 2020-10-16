wrestling / News

205 Live Beginning New Era Tonight At Capitol Wrestling Center

October 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 205 Live logo

PWInsider reports that tonight will mark the start of a new era for 205 Live, as it will be the first episode to air from the Capitol Wrestling Center. Episodes are taped on Wednesdays along with NXT, which also emanates from the venue. The show is now considered under the NXT production umbrella, with that brand’s creative and staff producing the show. Dewey Foley will still be the head writer.

