205 Live Episode Reportedly Nixed For Tonight, Replay Will Air Instead

– In a last-minute decision, WWE will reportedly not tape or air a new episode of 205 Live tonight after Smackdown ends. WWE had a live episode set to tape and air after Smackdown on the WWE Network and had announced Tony Nese vs. Humberto Carrillo and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa for the show. However, those match announcements have been deleted from WWE.com and there is no preview for tonight. In addition, on the WWE Network schedule the spot that would have been taken for 205 Live’s new episode is now a repeat of last Tuesday’s episode.

According to John Pollock of Post Wrestling, the decision was a “late call” made today after the matches were announced. Tonight’s episode is the first 205 Live to air on Friday after following Smackdown from Tuesday nights.

I’ve been told by multiple people that a call was made to air a repeat of 205 Live tonight instead of taping a new show after Smackdown in Los Angeles. They had previously announced two matches for 205 Live and it was described to me as a “late call”. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) October 4, 2019