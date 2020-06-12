Two Matches Announced for 205 Live Tonight, Two EVOLVE Wrestlers Set

Following the news from earlier today that EVOLVE is struggling financially and may sell the entire company to WWE, EVOLVE stars will be competing on 205 Live tonight. WWE announced these two matches for tonight’s show:

* Chase Parker & Matt Martel of Ever-Rise vs. Adrian Alanis & Leon Ruff

* Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese & Jack Gallagher

Scott, Lorcan & Burch to collide with Gallagher, Nese & Miles on 205 Live

A word to the wise: Don’t blink when the bell rings for tonight’s 205 Live main event, which will see Isaiah “Swerve” Scott join forces with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to take on the triumvirate of Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese and Tehuti Miles.

Scott, Lorcan and Burch bring an intriguing blend of athleticism and fisticuffs to the six-man dance, and while “Swerve” has recently found himself at odds with Gallagher and Nese on NXT, Lorcan & Burch have come into conflict with Miles, who defeated Burch in singles competition but lost to Lorcan.

Gallagher and Nese had a tough time getting on the same page when they represented the 205 Live Originals in a thrilling 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match against the NXT Cruiserweights in February, but they’ve seemingly patched up their differences and could be on the verge of forming one of the purple brand’s most dangerous partnerships. How will they welcome Miles into the fold?

Plus, Ever-Rise return to the purple brand seeking an important victory as they attempt to get into championship contention. Chase Parker and Matt Martel will square off against Leon Ruff and Adrian Alanis, a pair of impressive competitors from EVOLVE who are also seeking a statement win. What will happen when these four incredible athletes take flight?

Don’t miss the most exciting hour on television when 205 Live streams on WWE Network on Friday at 10 ET/7 PT!