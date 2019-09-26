205 Live Move to Friday Rumored to be ‘Temporary’ Change, Triple H in Charge of Next Week’s Show

– As previously reported, 205 Live is rumored to be moving to Friday nights and the show will continue to tape following Smackdown. This would likely put the show on Fridays at 10:00 pm EST following Friday Night Smackdown going off their air on FOX. Dave Meltzer commented on the subject on today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, and he stated that the plan to put 205 Live on Friday is a “temporary” change.

According to Meltzer, next week’s 205 Live will be on Friday in Los Angeles, and Triple H is said to be the one in charge of it. Meltzer said, “Paul Levesque is in charge. I don’t even know if he’ll be there, but it’s going to be his show.”

Meltzer continued that the reported move for 205 Live is a “temporary” move until WWE figures out what they want to do with the show, claiming one of the ideas involves ending it altogether. He stated, “I was told, since a lot of people talked about it, that this is going to be a temporary thing. This is not like a decision — ‘Alright, this is the new thing.’ Basically, they haven’t figured it out. There’s a bunch of different — Essentially, as I think we’ve mentioned, there’s a bunch of different ideas floating around on what to do about 205 Live, which include ending it, and they had not come to the conclusion. So, while they don’t come to the conclusion, they’re just going to keep it as is.”

Meltzer went on to say that the cruiserweight show hasn’t done good numbers on the WWE Network in a “long, long time, so people just skip the show.” Previously, Triple H stated in an interview that 205 Live would be moving more toward NXT and falling under its umbrella.