205 Live Preview: Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari vs. Tyler Breeze Rematch

– WWE.com issued the following announcement and preview for tonight’s edition of 205 Live:

Daivari seeks revenge

Last week on WWE 205 Live, Ariya Daivari lost to the Cruiserweight division’s newest Superstar, Tyler Breeze. Although he had hoped to shift his focus back to Raul Mendoza, The Persian Lion is looking to even the score with Breeze, just as he did with Mendoza.

However, since joining the Cruiserweight division, Breeze has built solid momentum as he looks to again derail Daivari’s plans. Can The Persian Lion stop Prince Pretty’s strong showing on WWE 205 Live, or will Breeze prove that the landscape of the Cruiserweight division is changing for good?

Burch hopes to derail The Man with a Plan

On the first WWE 205 Live of 2020, Danny Burch appeared to be closing in on a victory against Ariya Daivari when The Brian Kendrick caused a distraction that cost Burch the match. Kendrick reminded the WWE Universe that he was the founder of the Cruiserweight division and challenged other Superstars to “do something” – words that have fueled the likes of Daivari.

Tonight, Burch gets his chance at retribution as he goes toe-to-toe with The Man with a Plan. No doubt looking to decimate Kendrick after their last encounter, the hard-hitting British Superstar will certainly use his smashmouth offense to the fullest extent. Can Burch defeat Kendrick, or does the wily veteran have a strategy to emerge victorious?

Former champions aim to make their case

Tony Nese and Lio Rush each reached the top of the Cruiserweight division in 2019 by capturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Both Superstars have set their sights on reclaiming the title, and each is looking to make his case. They were certain to cross paths eventually, and they will clash for the first time ever tonight.

Adding to the high-stakes nature of the contest, Nese and Rush are not competing in the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Worlds Collide, and both are looking to prove that they belong there.

Which former champion will make a statement tonight? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming live tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.